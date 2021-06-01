BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.52% of Datadog worth $898,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Datadog by 20.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Datadog stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,207,265 shares of company stock worth $101,534,401. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.