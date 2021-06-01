BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.22% of Elanco Animal Health worth $865,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

