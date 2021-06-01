BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,515,769 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.46% of Juniper Networks worth $785,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $76,288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

