BlackRock Inc. Purchases 221,233 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.86% of Lamb Weston worth $777,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after buying an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,242,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LW stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

