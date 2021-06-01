BlackRock Inc. Purchases 543,119 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.38% of National Retail Properties worth $880,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.