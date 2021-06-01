BlackRock Inc. Purchases 62,094 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.98% of MicroStrategy worth $844,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,647,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.55 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,938,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.