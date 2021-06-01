BlackRock Inc. Purchases 65,906 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.24% of EastGroup Properties worth $816,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP stock opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.47 and a 12-month high of $159.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.