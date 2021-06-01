BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.39% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $855,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,894,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

