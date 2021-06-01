BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,575 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.21% of WEX worth $835,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $195.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.26 and a 200 day moving average of $204.43.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.