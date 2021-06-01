BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.24% of Ciena worth $868,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $2,003,160. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

