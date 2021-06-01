BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.95% of Valley National Bancorp worth $777,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

