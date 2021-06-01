BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Omnicell worth $904,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

