BlackRock Inc. Sells 102,908 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,968,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.71% of Discovery worth $847,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

