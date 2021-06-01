BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.21

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $13.20. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 27,954 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

