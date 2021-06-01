BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUC. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

