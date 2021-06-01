Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,326.68 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 638 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $20,326.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,118. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,176,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,172,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

