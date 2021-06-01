BLAST Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $27,466.47 and $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008306 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000238 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

