BLOC.MONEY Price Tops $0.0062 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $114,840.38 and approximately $191.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.01020136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.80 or 0.09780651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00091709 BTC.

BLOC is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

