Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Up 38.3% Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $152,889.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00006448 BTC on major exchanges.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 646,104 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

