Blockzero Labs One Day Volume Reaches $155,139.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $155,139.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.44 or 0.09813407 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.