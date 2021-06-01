Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Approximately 2,603,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,221,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.12 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £85.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.04.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.