Bluesphere Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.87. The stock had a trading volume of 220,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.