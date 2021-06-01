Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.33. The company had a trading volume of 475,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964,034. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $593.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.