B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRRY. Barclays lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

