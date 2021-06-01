BMO Capital Markets Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.31.

TFII traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$105.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.99. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$41.23 and a 52 week high of C$116.84. The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,536.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

