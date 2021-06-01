BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Sell

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.
Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,984. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
