BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Sell

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,984. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

