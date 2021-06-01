BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of SLM worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.