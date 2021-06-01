BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,098 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

