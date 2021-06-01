BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,860 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,429,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

