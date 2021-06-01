BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Adient worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $219,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

