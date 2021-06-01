BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.94 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

