BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of WNS worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WNS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

