BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,222 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of ACC opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

