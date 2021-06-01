Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $183,823.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.91 or 0.01018085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.28 or 0.09760720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091702 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

