Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,361.55 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,362.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,230.90. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.