BOOM Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $769,938.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.01017544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.73 or 0.09791189 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,065,604 coins and its circulating supply is 779,034,871 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

