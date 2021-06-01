Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $16.12 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $964,602.13 and $12,468.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $16.12 or 0.00044071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00296071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00188419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.99 or 0.00981687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

