Boson Protocol Price Tops $0.88 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.49 or 0.00513834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.01344014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,389,626 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

