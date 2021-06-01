Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 125,703 Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

