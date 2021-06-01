Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.