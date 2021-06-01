Boston Partners Has $1 Million Stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Boston Partners raised its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.93% of StealthGas worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $114.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. StealthGas Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

