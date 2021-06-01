Boston Partners Reduces Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.33% of GP Strategies worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPX. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. GP Strategies Co. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

