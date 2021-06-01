Boston Partners Takes Position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.20% of Fly Leasing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Fly Leasing Limited has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $515.42 million, a P/E ratio of 845.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

