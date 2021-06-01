Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.46

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.46 and last traded at $118.46, with a volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 95.4% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after acquiring an additional 121,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

