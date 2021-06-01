Bottos (BTO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38,111.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $38,111.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.01020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.83 or 0.09776715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092021 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

