Bounty0x Hits Market Capitalization of $373,262.01 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $373,262.01 and approximately $140,418.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.38 or 0.01020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.64 or 0.09774243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

