Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 111 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100.67 ($1.32).

Shares of BREE traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.02 ($1.41). 2,928,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,573. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.30. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.60 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

