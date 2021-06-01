Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.11

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 15855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brenntag SE will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

