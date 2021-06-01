Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.11

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 15855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.
About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
