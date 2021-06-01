Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $308.44

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 308.44 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 346 ($4.52). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 290,175 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

