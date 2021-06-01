BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.38

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 427435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BRF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,836,000 after acquiring an additional 688,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

